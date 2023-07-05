Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91, a PEG ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.