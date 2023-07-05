Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $331,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after buying an additional 35,513 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 342,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 66,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

