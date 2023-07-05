Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $748,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Genworth Financial comprises about 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 271.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

