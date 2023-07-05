Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $266,000 Investment in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 50.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.41.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $917.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

