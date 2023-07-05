Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in H World Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

HTHT stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

