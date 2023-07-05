Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 6,100 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $102,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.2 %

DINO stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

