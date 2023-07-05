Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

