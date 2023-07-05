Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.
Insider Transactions at CubeSmart
CubeSmart Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
See Also
