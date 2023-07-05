Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP) Trading Down 0.1%

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 48,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.13% of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Company Profile

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

