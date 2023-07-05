Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €26.43 ($28.73) and last traded at €26.36 ($28.65). 985,219 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.20 ($28.48).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

