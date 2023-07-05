Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.00 and a beta of 1.72. Zalando has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

