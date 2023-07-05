Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,266.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,282. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -82.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

