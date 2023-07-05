Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 661,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $110,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 78,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 484,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 57,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 258,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc.

