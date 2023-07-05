ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.02. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

