15,055 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,000. Deere & Company accounts for 3.4% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $226,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 211,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,169,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $401.99. 417,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

