1,838 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $2,354,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $847,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 332,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,890. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

