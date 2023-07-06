1,870 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,870 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

