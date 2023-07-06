19,892 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

