26,385 Shares in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.78% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMU. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA CGMU traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,836. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

