3,457 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.15. 4,795,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,058,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

