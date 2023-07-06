839 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

