AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.26. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 572 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AACAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.12.

AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend

About AAC Technologies

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0123 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

