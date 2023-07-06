Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Neil Desai Sells 16,171 Shares

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 16,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $105,920.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,763,372 shares in the company, valued at $11,550,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Neil Desai sold 10,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $66,400.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $140,424.65.

On Thursday, June 1st, Neil Desai sold 4,982 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $39,457.44.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $59,097.60.

On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $190,936.20.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:AADI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,595. The company has a market cap of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $14.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 329.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AADI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Further Reading

