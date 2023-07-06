Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $66,400.00 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,779,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,165.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Neil Desai sold 16,171 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $105,920.05.

On Monday, June 5th, Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $140,424.65.

On Thursday, June 1st, Neil Desai sold 4,982 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $39,457.44.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $59,097.60.

On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $190,936.20.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AADI traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 160,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 329.56% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.