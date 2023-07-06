AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get AAON alerts:

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AAON by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AAON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. AAON has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $104.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.