AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.57-10.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.01. AbbVie also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,962,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,511. The company has a market capitalization of $242.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $150.39. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

