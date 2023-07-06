AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.57-10.97 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %
ABBV stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,975,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $242.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.