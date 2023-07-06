AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.57-10.97 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,975,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $242.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

