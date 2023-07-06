Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,018 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

