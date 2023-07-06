Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications makes up 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Cogent Communications worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $649,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $4,936,907. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,700.08%.

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

