Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,485,000 after buying an additional 90,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

