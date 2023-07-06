Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 329 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.
BND opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
