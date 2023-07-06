Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,598 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

