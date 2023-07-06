Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,933,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 508,854 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,828,000 after acquiring an additional 90,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

BBY stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,343 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

