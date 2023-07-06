Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.03. 213,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,428. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

