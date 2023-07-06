Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,073 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

KBWB stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,824. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.4456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.