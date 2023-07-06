Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.04. 823,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,635,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $312.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

