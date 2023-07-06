Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 15,615 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 0.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

CHRW traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.04. 36,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,061. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

