Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 924 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,731. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

