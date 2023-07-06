Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.0 %

WFC stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,223,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

