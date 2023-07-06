Accredited Investors Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Masimo by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $159.51. 19,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.16 and a 200-day moving average of $169.05. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

