Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.21. 891,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.