Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Sells $65,264.70 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARAY opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.79. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.74 million, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARAY. StockNews.com cut shares of Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accuray by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,747 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

