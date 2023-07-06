Achain (ACT) Tops One Day Volume of $178,916.67

Achain (ACT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $178,916.67 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001939 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002621 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

