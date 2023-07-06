Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ AEHR traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $39.24. 183,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,702 shares of company stock worth $97,333 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $42,623,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2,389.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 718.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 258,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 221,983 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

