Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CAG opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.