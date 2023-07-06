Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,878 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

