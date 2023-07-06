Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 303 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 123.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,244,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

