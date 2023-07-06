Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
NYSE PM opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
