Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $180,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day moving average is $180.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

