Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Down 0.8 %

AIRT opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

Get Air T alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.