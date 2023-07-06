Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 769 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 318,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,286. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

